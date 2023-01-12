Bitcoin Rallies Past $18,000. CPI Data Could Help Crypto Forget All About FTX. – Barron's



Bitcoin



and other cryptocurrencies continued to rally Thursday. Improving risk sentiment has swept digital assets to the highest levels since FTX collapsed, with inflation data looming as a catalyst for more gains or a painful retrace. The price of Bitcoin has risen 4% over the past 24 hours to $18,200, its highest level since the meltdown of crypto exchange FTX in November slammed markets and pushed the biggest crypto down from above $21,000. Bitcoin has traded in a range between $16,500 and $17,000 for much of the period since, but has since broken out higher.