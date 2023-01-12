Crypto

Bitcoin Rallies Past $18,000. CPI Data Could Help Crypto Forget All About FTX. – Barron's

January 12, 2023
Alexander Graham


Bitcoin

and other cryptocurrencies continued to rally Thursday. Improving risk sentiment has swept digital assets to the highest levels since FTX collapsed, with inflation data looming as a catalyst for more gains or a painful retrace. The price of Bitcoin has risen 4% over the past 24 hours to $18,200, its highest level since the meltdown of crypto exchange FTX in November slammed markets and pushed the biggest crypto down from above $21,000. Bitcoin has traded in a range between $16,500 and $17,000 for much of the period since, but has since broken out higher.