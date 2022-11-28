Bitcoin Prices Fall to Start a Volatile Week – Barron's



Bitcoin



and other cryptocurrencies were lower Monday, though sentiment in the digital asset space seemed to be improving. A busy week for macroeconomic news means that cryptos could see volatility in the days ahead. The price of Bitcoin has fallen 2% over the past 24 hours to $16,200, still holding well above the two-year lows near $15,500 reached in the trough of panic selling earlier this month. The sudden and shocking failure of crypto exchange FTX continues to hang over the market and industry at large, with the full impact of its bankruptcy—and potential knock-on effects—likely still unknown.