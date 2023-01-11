Bitcoin Prices Are Rising. But Crypto's Wild Ride Isn’t Over. – Barron's



Bitcoin



and other cryptocurrencies continued their slow and steady march higher on Wednesday. But a liquidity crisis—exacerbated by FTX’s collapse last year—means that a return to the wild volatility characteristic of crypto isn’t out of the question. The price of Bitcoin has risen 1% over the past 24 hours to $17,400. The largest digital asset has been marching steadily higher since the start of 2023, recently breaking out beyond the $16,500 to $17,000 trading range that has dominated for more than a month now. Cryptos have headed higher along with stocks—the two assets have become correlated amid a macro backdrop tough on risk-sensitive assets—with the



Dow Jones Industrial Average



and



S&P 500



also up since the start of the year.