Bitcoin price targets stretch to $19K as BTC jumps 4% from daily lows – Cointelegraph

Bitcoin (BTC) stayed higher after a $17,000 liquidity grab on Dec. 9 as traders targeted further upside.BTC/USD 1-hour candle chart (Bitstamp). Source: TradingViewBitcoin attempts new monthly highData from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed BTC/USD cooling volatility once more after hitting $17,300 on Bitstamp.The pair had begun by taking liquidity at the Dec. 8 Wall Street open, this snowballing to see it challenge one-month highs from Dec. 5.For those already betting on upward continuation, the move came as little surprise, with the coast still clear to add to the gains.“The move to 18-19k $BTC continues,” popular trader Credible Crypto summarized.A previous tweet from Dec. 7 explained the rationale, with invalidation set at $16,000 support.“Lows cleaned up and as if on cue Binance apes showing up to support the mid 16k’s,” part of accompanying comments read:“Maybe one more push into 16.4-16.5k and then expecting a reversal back up and continuation to 18-19k targets.”BTC/USD annotated chart. Source: Credible Crypto/ TwitterFellow trader Cheds, meanwhile, eyed potential continuation of volatility, with BTC/USD tagging its upper Bollinger Band on 4-hour timeframes.At the time of writing, 4-hour candles remained near the upper band, with both still expanding in a classic prelude to increased volatility.BTC/USD 4-hour candle chart (Bitstamp) with Bollinger bands. Source: TradingView“Expecting continuation for Bitcoin as long as we stay above $17K,” Michaël van de Poppe, founder and CEO of trading firm Eight, added, likening the overnight move to the breakout from the end of November.Liquidations fuel BTC price run-upFurther analysis of overnight BTC price action highlighted increased liquidations of short positions.Related: Bitcoin 2022 bear market ‘usual’ despite key trend line loss — AnalystIn a sign of the extent to which market participants assumed further downside would enter, short liquidations on BTC totaled $7 million in a single hour on Dec. 8, data from Coinglass shows. Altcoin short liquidations added another $11 million to the tally.“Liquidations have been relatively small since the early November crash but short liquidations helped fuel that recent move,” analytics resource On-Chain College confirmed.BTC liquidations chart. Source: CoinglassThe views, thoughts and opinions expressed here are the authors’ alone and do not necessarily reflect or represent the views and opinions of Cointelegraph.