Bitcoin Price Prediction: Can BTC Break the $20,000 Resistance in … – Cryptonews

Bitcoin price prediction remains unchanged as BTC consolidates in a narrow range of $16,450 to $16,750. The two most valuable cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH), are currently trading at around $16,500 and $1,100, respectively, after failing to break out of their consolidation ranges. The gloomy cryptocurrency market, which typically underpins riskier assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum, could be to blame for the currency’s downward rally.Cryptocurrency prices, including Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH), have stabilized in 2022, with the global market cap falling below $800 billion for the first time in months. This is due to a number of factors, including geopolitical volatility, rising COVID concerns, the Fed’s tightening of policy, and the Terra/Luna ecosystem implosion.Ethereum, the second largest cryptocurrency, is trading at around $1,200, but Bitcoin remains well above the $16,500 mark. If news coverage remains positive, crypto assets such as Bitcoin are expected to retain their value until at least 2023. As previously stated, the slow price movement of the major cryptocurrencies may be the cause of ongoing financial turbulence and Covid fear, which are discouraging investors from investing in riskier assets. The majority of bitcoin users have liquidated or intend to liquidate their cryptocurrency wallets due to the deterioration in economic conditions.Emiliano Grodzki, a Co-founder & CEO of the Bitcoin Mining Operation Bitfarms, Resigns

Emiliano Grodzki, co-founder and CEO of the Canadian Bitcoin mining company Bitfarms, resigned on December 29, according to a press release. It is worth noting that Emiliano Grodzki and Nicolas Bonta founded the mining company in 2017. Although Emiliano Grodzki will remain a director, Bonta will take over as chairman of the board. As a result of Grodzki’s departure, President and Chief Operating Officer Geoffrey Morphy has been promoted to CEO.As we all know, the bear market has had a negative impact on Bitcoin miners, as their daily revenue has fallen to all-time lows. Bitfarms has suffered back-to-back losses in the last two quarters, despite the current market conditions. In Q3, 2022, the corporation lost $85 million, compared to $142 million in Q2. The company has also been attempting to reduce its debt; in November of last year, it paid off $27 million. Since January, the value of Bitfarm’s shares (BITF) has fallen by more than 90%. As a result, this news was regarded as one of the major factors that had a negative impact on the price of BTC.Fed Policy Tightening & Major Exchanges CollapseThe Fed’s tightening of policy, as well as the implosion of the Terra/Luna ecosystem, hedge funds Three Arrows Capital, and the FTX exchange, all, weighed on digital assets. This year, digital assets suffered significant losses as the Federal Reserve and other major central banks around the world raised interest rates to combat unprecedented inflation.Several factors, including the Federal Reserve’s tightening of policy, as well as the collapses of the Terra/Luna ecosystem, hedge funds Three Arrows Capital, and exchange FTX, all played a significant role in undermining the two most valuable cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH).Because of the high-profile collapses of Terra/Luna and FTX this year, which sent shockwaves through the sector and erased more than $2 trillion from the total crypto market cap all-time high from November 2021, this year has been referred to as the winter season for cryptocurrencies.Bitcoin Price The current bitcoin price is $16,564, with $15 billion in trading volume in the last 24 hours. Bitcoin Price The current bitcoin price is $16,564, with $15 billion in trading volume in the last 24 hours. Bitcoin is gaining solid support on the 4-hour time frame at $16,460, which is being extended by an outward trend line visible in the chart below. Bitcoin Price Chart – Source: TradingviewA positive breakout of the $16,720 level might lead to Bitcoin price reaching the next resistance level of $16,990. Because the RSI and MCD are negative, a bearish breakout of the $16,460 level might expose Bitcoin to immediate support levels of $16,200 or $16,000. A further negative breakdown of $16,000 today might expose BTC to the $15,500 level. 