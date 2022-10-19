Bitcoin Plus (XBC) Falls 0.23%, Underperforms the Crypto Market Wednesday – InvestorsObserver

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) has been relatively more volatile when compared to other cryptocurrencies. So far Wednesday, the Digital Money has declined 23.13% to $2.58.

Highly Volatile

InvestorsObserver gives Bitcoin Plus a high volatility rank of 93, placing it in the top 7% of cryptos on the market.

The Volatility Gauge tracks which means that one day won’t define its volatility rank – a trend will.

XBC’s high volatility reading is coupled with a low reading on the Risk/Reward Gauge, meaning that the coin has relatively wide price swings and is well protected from price manipulation.

Bitcoin Plus price is in a good position going forward. With support at $1.85 and resistance around $3. This positions Bitcoin Plus with room to run before facing selling pressures.

What is a Coin?

A coin is a cryptocurrency that exists on its own blockchain. these are typically used for payments. Depending on the cryptocurrency, what those payments are used for may vary from general use in the Digital Money sub-class to more specific uses in some other sub-classes.