From the BBC World Service: In the second of our week-long crypto series, Alex Bornyakov, Ukraine’s deputy minister for digital transformation, tells us how Ukraine’s using crypto to boost supplies. In many parts of the developing world, cryptocurrencies are becoming a tool for people to move money more freely – we hear from a dedicated bitcoin education center in Ghana. Then, we look at a El Salvador, which has adopted bitcoin as legal tender and how it’s coping with such a volatile market.