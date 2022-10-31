Bitcoin Mining Firm Digihost Remains Debt Free Amid Bearish Market – NewsBTC

Many Crypto and Bitcoin mining firms have recorded huge losses in 2022 due to the ongoing bear market and extreme economic conditions. As a result, some have packed up, while others declared bankruptcy amid the crypto winter. However, not all the crypto firms got severely affected during the crisis. Some have managed to rise from danger, while others are still struggling.

A recent press release revealed that Digihost, a Canadian Bitcoin mining firm remains free from debts. The firm has managed to maintain a positive cash flow despite the downtime facing the entire crypto-mining sector.

Digihost has its headquarters in Toronto, Canada. The firm mines cryptocurrency in a low-cost and low-energy consumption data center.

Digihost Defies Financial Downtime Among Bitcoin Miners

Digihost mined 74.58 BTC, a 78% increase in productivity compared to the 41.84 BTC it mined last year. When other crypto miners are recording bearish returns, Digihost experienced a boost in productivity.

The past months in the crypto industry had many uncertainties because of high energy prices and market downtime. Many mining firms, like Core Scientific (CORZ), the highest Bitcoin miner, took the hit. Core Scientific may lean towards bankruptcy if its financial condition remains down.

Core Scientific’s shares continued downward in the last month and plummeted by 15% on Friday, October 28. The firm warned its investors about the impending danger of bankruptcy if conditions do not improve.

However, Digihost currently holds Bitcoin worth about $2.45 million and ether worth $1.29 million following market prices as of October 31. The firm also holds $3.42 million in cash. Following the financial crisis, Digihost had to sell a portion of its Bitcoin holdings to cover October’s energy cost and remain afloat.

Digihost Will Remain Afloat Despite Economic Volatility and Bearish Trends, Says CEO

Chairman and CEO of Digihost, Michel Amar, said the firm maintains good liquidity and crypto holdings from month to month despite the economic volatilities. According to Amar, their operation size matches the liquidity cash level and amount of crypto holding. In addition, he noted that Digihost would continue to maintain a debt-free record.

The CEO further said the firm maintained its liquidity while internally funding its infrastructure development. He also said they have been securing bonds for electric services.

Furthermore, Digihost CEO said they expect to maintain positive cash flow despite the current market conditions, hashing difficulty, and high energy costs. Digihost seeks to continue funding its existing development initiatives and would adhere to its debt-free policy regardless of the bearish conditions.

Amar said he is happy to inform Digihost’s shareholders that he acquired shares in the open market as CEO in October. While comparing the firm’s year on performance, its mining added 32.74 BTC in October 2022. Digihost also announced that it received notification of its shares listing on the Nasdaq Stock market.

