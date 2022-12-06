Bitcoin Miners' (BTC) Defeat Sparks Hope for End of Crypto Market Fall – Bloomberg

Bitcoin miners are sending a signal that suggests they’ve reached the point of capitulation, raising hope among beleaguered crypto enthusiasts that the digital-asset market collapse may be nearing a bottom. Mining difficulty, a measure of the total amount of computing power dedicated to minting the tokens, dropped by 7.3% over the most-recent two-week period ended Monday. That’s the biggest decline since July 2021, shortly after China banned the process, forcing operations in the nation to shut down computing facilities.