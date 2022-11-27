Bitcoin 'millionaire' wallets drop 80% in year of BTC price bear market – Cointelegraph

Bitcoin (BTC) millionaires are becoming an increasingly rare breed as numbers fall 80% in a year.According to the latest data from on-chain analytics firm Glassnode, there are now just 23,000 wallets with a BTC balance worth $1 million or more.1 year, 90,000 fewer million-dollar BTC walletsIn yet another indication of how far the crypto market has fallen since Bitcoin’s last all-time highs, Bitcoin millionaires have been seriously feeling the pinch.Glassnode, which tracks multiple cohorts of BTC wallets, confirms that as of Nov. 25, there were 23,245 with a balance worth over $1 million. Contrast that with the scene from Nov. 8, 2021, when the tally hit its peak as BTC/USD approached its latest $69,000 all-time high — then, there were 112,898 “millionaire” wallets.Bitcoin wallets with a balance of $1 million or more chart. Source: GlassnodeSuch addresses have fallen in line with spot price itself, subject to modest selling by owners at various points of Bitcoin’s year-long bear market.Millionaire wallet numbers are down around 79% in that period, while BTC/USD saw a maximum drawdown of 77% this month, data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView shows.BTC/USD 1-week candle chart (Bitstamp). Source: TradingViewBitcoin address numbers in “up only” modeAs Cointelegraph reported, meanwhile, the picture looks somewhat different in BTC terms. Since the FTX implosion, certain classes of wallet have been accumulating.Related: How low can the Bitcoin price go?In addition, as noted by co-founders of trading suite Decentrader this week, exchange users withdrawing funds to private storage and consolidating wallets likely account for the significant increase in wallets with 1 BTC or more.As of Nov. 27, these totaled over 952,000 — a record in Bitcoin’s history.Bitcoin wallets with a balance of 1 BTC or more chart. Source: GlassnodeGlassnode nonetheless shows that even the smallest classes of investor — those with 0.01 BTC or more in their wallets — have also grown in numbers recently.Overall, however, addresses with a non-zero balance have been in decline since Nov. 18, its data shows — a comparatively rare trend break last seen in April 2021.Bitcoin addresses with a non-zero balance chart. Source: GlassnodeThe views, thoughts and opinions expressed here are the authors’ alone and do not necessarily reflect or represent the views and opinions of Cointelegraph.