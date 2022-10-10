Bitcoin Loan Market Booming Segments; Investors Seeking Astonishing Growth: Bitcoin Suisse, Unchained Capital, – openPR

Bitcoin Loan Market

Advance Market Analytics added research publication document on Worldwide Bitcoin Loan Market breaking major business segments and highlighting wider level geographies to get deep dive analysis on market data. The study is a perfect balance bridging both qualitative and quantitative information of Worldwide Bitcoin Loan market. The study provides valuable market size data for historical (Volume** & Value) from 2016 to 2020 which is estimated and forecasted till 2026*. Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and have being profiled are Gold Box (India), BlockFi (United States), Genesis Global Trading (United States), Unchained Capital (United States), Nexo (United Kingdom), CoinLoan (Estonia), OKEX.COM (Malta), YouHodler (Cyprus), Binance.com (Malta), HELIO LENDING PTY LTD (Australia), iFinex Inc. (Hong Kong), Bitcoin Suisse AG (Switzerland), Celsius (United Kingdom), Salt Blockchain Inc. (United States).

Opportunities:

• Growth in Venture Capital Investments

• Significant Growth Opportunities in Emerging and Developed Markets

Influencing Market Trend

• Growing Public Awareness about Bitcoin Loans

• Fluctuations in Monetary Regulations

Since Bitcoin is not only a form of currency but also a store of value, like other assets, it can be used as collateral for a loan. In December 2020, Bitcoin market capitalization hit an all-time high, up over USD 100 billion compared to the summer months. Its market capitalization is currently more than USD 350 billion. Market capitalization is thereby calculated by multiplying the total number of bitcoins that are in circulation by the bitcoin price. Bitcoin’s market capitalization has grown from roughly USD 1 billion in 2013 to several times that amount since it spiked in popularity in 2017. A Bitcoin loan is similar to a traditional loan offered by banks, except that it has tough credit checks, there are no terms tied to the money, and the interest rates are the same for everyone. This is because most of the risk lies not with the lender but with the borrower, as the borrower provides more than enough bitcoin to cover the loan and interest payments. Bitcoin loans are basically a great way to get cash very quickly. And there are many reasons why you might need this. You may want to pay off credit card debt at unreasonably high-interest rates or pay for an unexpected medical emergency. Whatever the reason, bitcoin loans spin faster than traditional loans and require less paperwork as your creditworthiness, good or bad, is not a factor.

Keep yourself up-to-date with latest market trends and changing dynamics due to COVID Impact and Economic Slowdown globally. Maintain a competitive edge by sizing up with available business opportunity in Bitcoin Loan Market various segments and emerging territory.

Market Drivers

• The Transparency of Distributed Ledger Technology

• High Cost of Cross-Border Remittance

Challenges:

• Issues In Terms Of Standardization and Interoperability

Analysis by Type (Loan, Mortgage), Application (Individual, Enterprise), Device Used (Mobile/Smartphones, PC/Desktop, Others), End-Use (Real Estate Investment, Car Payments, Travelling, Other)

Competitive landscape highlighting important parameters that players are gaining along with the Market Development/evolution

• % Market Share, Segment Revenue, Swot Analysis for each profiled company [Gold Box (India), BlockFi (United States), Genesis Global Trading (United States), Unchained Capital (United States), Nexo (United Kingdom), CoinLoan (Estonia), OKEX.COM (Malta), YouHodler (Cyprus), Binance.com (Malta), HELIO LENDING PTY LTD (Australia), iFinex Inc. (Hong Kong), Bitcoin Suisse AG (Switzerland), Celsius (United Kingdom), Salt Blockchain Inc. (United States)]

• Business overview and Product/Service classification

• Product/Service Matrix [Players by Product/Service comparative analysis]

• Recent Developments (Technology advancement, Product Launch or Expansion plan, Manufacturing and R&D etc)

• Consumption, Capacity & Production by Players

The regional analysis of Global Bitcoin Loan Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world. Whereas, owing to rising no. of research activities in countries such as China, India, and Japan, Asia Pacific region is also expected to exhibit higher growth rate the forecast period 2021-2027.

Argentina: According to the national constitution of Argentina, the central bank is the only authority that is able to issue legal currencies. Strictly speaking, bitcoins are not a legal currency as they are not issued by the state monetary authority and

