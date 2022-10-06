Bitcoin Is Beating Stock Market Performances: IMPT, TAMA, and GLD are Doing Better | Bitcoinist.com – Bitcoinist

The crypto market is cashing in on the global economic slowdown as U.S. tech giants prepare for their assumedly uninspiring quarterly earnings reports. Many investors have turned to crypto investments, with persistent inflation taking a toll on the stock market.

Crypto Market is Lighting Green

The bullish bitcoin momentum is strong this week. BTC price hit a seven-day high of $20,405 on 6 October 2022. The price continues to hover above $20k at the time of writing, punishing short speculators. The trading volume of bitcoin has surged by 9.35% in the last 24 hours to reach $36,130,945,010.

Bitcoin 1-day price chart, 6 October 2022, source: CoinMarketCap

Large-cap tokens like Ethereum, XRP, Polygon, and Uniswap also share a good week, having earned a small but significant jump in the slow market.

Large-cap cryptocurrencies overview, 6 October 2022, source: CoinMarketCap

IMPT Presale Raises $1M in 3 Days

IMPT presale is the latest event to grab the crypto community’s attention. The eco-friendly crypto is selling out fast, with 63,957,643 tokens already gone. The first stage of the presale is seeing massive traction as it offers the cheapest way into the project. IMPT is selling for $0.018 per token now.

Once the allocated 600,000,000 tokens sell out, the presale will move to the second stage and see the price increase to $0.023. If you’re planning to buy IMPT tokens, now is the right time.

The rapidly-growing demand for the token can be attributed to IMPT’s ambitious vision to reshape the carbon market. It introduces a large Web ecosystem that simplifies carbon offsetting for brands, businesses, and individuals. Not surprisingly, industry experts predict that IMPT could be one of the best future cryptocurrencies to buy in 2022.

Here are the top features that potentially put IMPT at the forefront of the fight against climate change and global warming:

IMPT connects environmental projects with businesses and individuals who want to compensate for their carbon footprint.

This is made possible by IMPT points, which you can earn when you purchase from environmentally-conscious brands with the IMPT shopping platform.

Businesses, on the other hand, can sign up on the IMPT store and earn IMPT points. They need to allocate a specific sales margin (as desired) to credible carbon-offsetting projects listed on the platform.

Once the points/IMPT tokens accrue to a significant amount, you can convert them into carbon credits via the IMPT marketplace. It also supports buying, selling, and retiring carbon credits.

IMPT issues carbon credits as NFTs, thus mitigating double counting and scams that run rampant in the carbon market.

IMPT’s user-friendly services lower the financial and technical barriers to the carbon market.

Presale – 1 600,000,000 tokens (20%) $0.018 Presale – 2 660,000,000 tokens (22%) $0.023 Presale – 3 540,000,000 tokens (18%) $0.028

IMPT presale overview

TAMA ROI Touches 2000% in a Week

Tamadoge continues to shock the market. The play-to-earn token that comes in a memecoin wrap surged to an all-time high of $0.1957 on 4 Oct 2022.

Tamadoge 1-week price chart, 6 October 2022, source: CoinMarketCap

The strong bullish momentum was in anticipation of TAMA listing on LBank and MEXC. The launch of Tamadoge’s limited collection of Ultra-rare Tamadoge NFTs on 6 Oct 22 also expedited the uptrend. Although the price has slipped since then, industry experts predict the token to bounce back in the coming days.

Tamadoge is a vibrant play-to-earn ecosystem that steps up the meme coin mania with metaverse, NFT, and AR integrations. The project has a lot of exciting launches scheduled for this year that includes the much-awaited Pet NFT Store, battling leaderboard, and P2E leaderboard. As a result, Tamadoge is one of the best cryptocurrencies with lower risk-returns in 2022.

Rumors around TAMA listing on Binance further strengthen the possibility of a TAMA breakout. The project’s creative vision and solid roadmap make TAMA one of the top cryptos to buy for the best returns this year.

Join the project on Twitter and Telegram to get the latest updates about upcoming Tamadoge exchange listings and NFT launches.

GLD is recovering

If this week’s performance is anything to go by, GLD is back in the game. The token has climbed 7.53% in the last 24 hours alone, reaching $0.05466 at the time of writing. GLD is powered by Goldario, a platform that redefines the eco cycle for precious metals, stones, and jewelry using blockchain.

Goldario 1-week price chart, 6 October 2022, source: CoinMarketCap

