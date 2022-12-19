Bitcoin Is Back Below $17,000. Crypto Traders Can Use a Break. – Barron's



Bitcoin



and other cryptocurrencies were little changed Monday, with uncertain investor sentiment after a selloff last week positioning digital assets for potentially more volatility in the days to come. The price of Bitcoin has gained 0.5% over the past 24 hours to $16,750. The biggest digital asset climbed to almost $18,500 at the peak of last week’s trading — the highest levels since crypto exchange FTX’s bankruptcy last month rocked markets — but has since slipped back. Bitcoin remains at less than one-quarter of its late-2021 all-time high.