Bitcoin Is at Risk of Plunging Below Its 2022 Low. Where Cryptos Go From Here. – Barron's





Bitcoin





and other cryptocurrencies were falling amid a wider market rout that exerted the most pressure on risk-sensitive assets. Cryptos recently have shown relative resilience, but that narrative was collapsing as tokens sold off even faster than stocks.

The price of Bitcoin has lost 6% over the past 24 hours to $18,900, coming close to its yearly low below $18,500. It marks a sharp turn for the largest digital asset, which was trading near $20,500 on Tuesday amid optimism among crypto traders that Bitcoin had hit its bottom in this bear market.