Bitcoin holds steady around $19,000 amid growing signs of institutional adoption – CNBC

A visual representation of the cryptocurrency Bitcoin on December 12, 2017 in London, England. Jordan Mansfield | Getty Images

Bitcoin on Tuesday floated at the $19,000 level, where it has remained for about a month with some momentary breaks. The largest cryptocurrency by market cap, whose volatility has been uncharacteristically low in recent weeks, was down by 1.1% at $19,002.70, according to Coin Metrics. Ether fell 2% to $1,282.17. Crypto prices remain depressed, with bitcoin off its all-time high from nearly a year ago by more than 70%. Chart analysts have been looking for the cryptocurrency to break lower – to retest its June lows of about $17,000 and find a new bottom, potentially as low as $10,000 – if it fails to hold at $19,000. Slight breaks below that level haven’t proved to be meaningful, however.

“Crypto markets continue their slumber with little progress either way,” said Richard Usher, head of OTC trading at the BCB Group. “Until broad risk bounces, this sector won’t.” Traders are keeping an eye on economic data out later this week. Though recent bitcoin volatility is low compared with stocks, the correlation between the two is still high. “The price of bitcoin is maintaining the $19,000 level, but with the FOMC’s minutes and CPI ahead this week, the market will likely refrain from taking risks, which in turn will likely put pressure on bitcoin,” Yuya Hasegawa, crypto market analyst at Japanese crypto exchange Bitbank, told CNBC Tuesday.