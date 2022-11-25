Bitcoin, Ethereum Technical Analysis: BTC, ETH Move Lower on Black Friday

Bitcoin was marginally lower on Nov. 25, as markets returned to action following the U.S. Thanksgiving holiday. Overall, cryptocurrency markets were mostly in consolidation in today’s session, with the global market cap up 0.12% as of writing. Ethereum was also largely unchanged, with the token hovering below $1,200.

Bitcoin

Bitcoin (BTC) was mostly unchanged on Friday, as cryptocurrency markets consolidated, following the U.S. Thanksgiving holiday.

Following a high of $16,641.32 on Thursday, BTC/USD fell to an intraday low of $16,388.40 earlier in today’s session.

Today’s decline saw a three-day winning streak snapped, with BTC moving closer to a recent support point of $16,200.

BTC/USD – Daily Chart

Looking at the chart, this comes as the 14-day relative strength index (RSI) failed to break out of a ceiling at 41.00

The index is currently tracking at 40.04, with neither bulls or bears taking hold of market sentiment.

However, should bulls manage to break out of the 41.00 resistance point, then we could likely see BTC move towards $17,000.

Ethereum

Ethereum (ETH) was once again below $1,200, as the world’s second largest cryptocurrency also consolidated in today’s session.

ETH/USD fell to a bottom of $1,174.82 earlier in the day, which comes less than 24 hours after hitting a high of $1,203.98.

As a result of this drop, ETH/USD slipped below support at $1,180. However, as the day has progressed, price has rebounded.

ETH/USD – Daily Chart

Currently, ethereum is trading at $1,196.60, with the RSI tracking at a level of 42.75, which is below a ceiling at 43.00.

In addition to this, the 10-day (red) moving average is currently trending sideways, which seems to be a positive signal that recent downward pressure has eased, for now.

Should this trend line begin to shift, we could see more ETH bulls return to the market, in anticipation of an uptrend.

Register your email here to get weekly price analysis updates sent to your inbox:

Could we see ETH hit $1,300 before the end of the month? Leave your thoughts in the comments below.

Eliman Dambell

Eliman brings an eclectic point of view to market analysis, he was previously a brokerage director and retail trading educator. Currently, he acts as a commentator across various asset classes, including Crypto, Stocks and FX.



Image Credits: Shutterstock, Pixabay, Wiki Commons

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. It is not a direct offer or solicitation of an offer to buy or sell, or a recommendation or endorsement of any products, services, or companies. Bitcoin.com does not provide investment, tax, legal, or accounting advice. Neither the company nor the author is responsible, directly or indirectly, for any damage or loss caused or alleged to be caused by or in connection with the use of or reliance on any content, goods or services mentioned in this article.

More Popular NewsIn Case You Missed It

