Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Trade Muted Amid Holiday Lull: Analyst On What To Expect As New Year Approach – Benzinga

Major coins were seen trading in the green on Monday evening as the global cryptocurrency market cap rose 0.4% to $812.5 billion at 7:15 p.m. EST.

Bitcoin BTC/USD

0.7%

3.1%

$16,956.37





Ethereum ETH/USD

0.95%

5.4%

$1,230.20





Dogecoin DOGE/USD

0%

-6%

$0.076







Terra Classic (LUNC)

+8.4%

$0.00016





Lido DAO (LDO)

+6.1%

$1.03





XRP (XRP)

+5.5%

??$0.365





See Also: 9 Best Coinbase Alternatives In 2022Why It Matters: The two largest cryptocurrencies — Bitcoin and Ethereum — saw gains below 1% on Monday evening. The cryptocurrencies followed U.S. stock futures which were in the green at the time of writing. Bitcoin’s 24-hour trading volume was seen as 5.2% higher at $12.3 billion, while Ethereum’s intraday trading volume declined 14% to $3.4 billion at the time of writing. Cryptocurrency trader Michaël van de Poppe said, “I think that we’ll be continuing the grind towards the upper levels as a new year is approaching.”The dollar index, a measure of the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, is poised to make a “big move” in the coming weeks, according to Justin Bennett. Risk assets typically move inversely to the Index. Bennett pointed out that the DXY has “carved a triangle pattern in December” with support near 104 and resistance at 104.50.“The index is approaching the apex of this terminal pattern, which means it must make a move later this week,” Bennett said in a blog post. At the time of writing the index was seen at 104.33.Chartist Ali Martinez pointed out that large transactions on the Bitcoin network with a value greater than $100,000 have hit a new yearly low of 8,040.“This indicates low whales and institutional investors activity around on the [BTC] network.”Meanwhile, a strong winter storm, which swept across North America, caused Bitcoin miners to be shut down throughout the country. Bitcoin mining hash rate fell by 100 exahashes per second to 156 EH/s — a decline of 40%.Read Next: This DeFi Token Soars 102% In 2022 Even As Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Miss Out On Market Gains