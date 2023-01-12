Bitcoin, ether surge to highest since FTX downfall as inflation eases – Seeking Alpha

whyframestudio Bitcoin (BTC-USD) and ethereum (ETH-USD) extended their year-to-date rallies and accelerated to the highest levels since retreating in early November 2022 when the collapse of cryptocurrency exchange FTX (FTT-USD) was just starting to roil the market. Helped in part by December’s slowdown in consumer price inflation, bitcoin (BTC-USD) climbed 7.5% to $18.86K at 2:55 p.m. ET, reaching the highest mark since Nov. 8 (three days before FTX filed for Chapter 11 protection). Similarly, ether (ETH-USD) perked up 6.1% to $1.42K. The gains across major tokens pushed up the global crypto market cap by 5.1% to $905.3B, though still down significantly from the roughly $3T November 2021 peak, according to CoinMarketCap data. Other cryptos deep in the green include: cardano (ADA-USD) +4.8%, polygon (MATIC-USD) +5.5%, solana (SOL-USD) +4.3%, polkadot (DOT-USD) +4.7% and shiba inu (SHIB-USD) +6.5%. The cooler CPI data, which showed headline inflation of 6.5% Y/Y in December fell from the 7.1% rise in November, fueled speculation that the Federal Reserve will continue to downshift its interest-rate increases this year. Markets are largely expecting the rate-setting Federal Open Market Committee to lift the benchmark rate by the standard quarter-point increment at the Feb. 1 meeting. Crypto-related stocks clocked in even bigger gains. Among the biggest intraday winners were Greenidge Generation Holdings (NASDAQ:GREE) +65%, Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) +36.3%, Marathon Digital Holdings (NASDAQ:MARA) +27.2%, Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT) +37%, Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT) +21% and Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) +17.7%. With 2023 looking more and more like the year of disinflation, Seeking Alpha contributor The Digital Trend thinks bitcoin will perform well in such an environment.