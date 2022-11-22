Bitcoin, ether, dogecoin surge as cryptocurrency prices today gain | Mint – Mint

In Cryptocurrencies, the world’s largest and most popular digital token Bitcoin’s price today was trading nearly more than 4% higher at $16,463, bouncing back above the $16,000 mark. On the other hand, Ether, the coin linked to the ethereum blockchain and the second largest cryptocurrency, also rose by more than 5% to $1,159. “Bitcoin, Ethereum, and most cryptocurrencies witnessed a market-wide rally with small gains in the past 24 hours, bouncing off their yearly lows. The price of Bitcoin has fixed above the resistance level at $15,932. If bulls can hold the gained initiative today, BTC will likely trade above $16,300 soon. On the other hand, though Ethereum reached its lowest at $1,074, it bounced off the level. The dip could be due to a number of institutional investors actively using ETH to gain liquidity amid the market crisis. If bulls can hold ETH above the current level, we could see it trade at the $1,200 level by the end of the day,” said Edul Patel, CEO and Co-founder of Mudrex.

The global crypto market cap today remained below the $1 trillion mark, even as it over 4% higher in the last 24 hours to $855 billion, as per the data by CoinGecko. Meanwhile, dogecoin price today was trading over 8% higher at $0.07 whereas Shiba Inu was up over 6% at $0.000008. Other crypto prices’ today performance also improved as Binance USD, Avalanche, Tether, Terra, Stellar, Polkadot, Solana, Uniswap, ApeCoin, Tron, Polygon, XRP, Cardano, Chainlink, Litecoin prices were trading with gains over the last 24 hours. Crypto prices plunged this month after the collapse of Sam Bankman-Fried’s FTX empire. Now, investors are watching other crypto companies to see how far the contagion might spread. Genesis, a digital-asset brokerage, warned of possible bankruptcy unless it can raise cash. Crypto lender BlockFi Inc. is also struggling to stay afloat. Money has poured out of exchanges as investors seek the assurance of self-custody, according to a Glassnode analysis. (With inputs from agencies)

The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.

Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

More

Less