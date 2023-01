Bitcoin’s giving crypto enthusiasts at least a smidgen of something to be happy about during one of the industry’s darkest periods: it’s rallying.The world’s largest digital token has advanced for eight straight days, the longest such streak since July 2021, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Over that span, Bitcoin has added more than 5% to now trade around $17,560. Other coins have also gained, with Ether advancing more than 10% since the start of the year.