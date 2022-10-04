Bitcoin drifts up some more as stocks see best two-day rally in almost two years

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) extended its modest relief rally in Tuesday afternoon trading as equities undergo their best two-day surge since November 2020 as markets reward worsening economic data.

The world’s largest cryptocurrency by market cap (BTC-USD) is flirting with its key technical level of $20K, rising 2.2% to $20.06K at 2:17 p.m. ET. Ethereum (ETH-USD), the largest altcoin by market cap, gained 2.4% to $1.35K.

It comes as no surprise that major cryptos and stocks are rising in tandem given their exceptionally strong price correlation over the past year. All three major stock indices jumped at least 2% after a huge rebound from oversold levels occurred Monday. Dow Jones (DJI) +2.4%, S&P 500 (SP500) +2.7% and Nasdaq (COMP.IND) +3%.

Bearing in mind that the stock market (SP500) is still off over 21% year-to-date (bear market territory), “the best days for equities happen in bear markets,” said David Rosenberg, the founder and president of Rosenberg Research & Associates, adding that Monday’s jump was the 26th 2%+ session this year.

That implies that bitcoin’s (BTC-USD) recent ascend, albeit not to the same magnitude as stocks, could run out of steam and continue to slump.

“The fact that the U.S. stock market rallied yesterday after weaker manufacturing data showed that the market is currently fearing persistently high inflation over the danger of a recession,” said GlobalBlock analyst Marcus Sotiriou. “This means that a wider relief rally could be on the cards in the coming months if we continue to see similar data this month regarding slowing inflation.” The back-to-back rally in stocks signals that traders have been hopeful of a central bank pivot from peak hawkishness as economic data continues to point to easing inflationary pressures.

You guessed it. Crypto-related stocks took part in the risk-on day, including: MicroStrategy (MSTR) +7.4%, Coinbase Global (COIN) +10.1%, Galaxy Digital (OTCPK:BRPHF) +10%, Silvergate Capital (SI) +6.3%, Marathon Digital (MARA) +13.3% and Core Scientific (CORZ) +16.2%. Publicly-traded bitcoin (BTC-USD) miners like CleanSpark (CLSK), Riot Blockchain (RIOT) and Hut 8 Mining (HUT) have released their September operating metrics. Stay tuned for further releases here.

Elsewhere in the cryptosphere, Robinhood (HOOD) rival Stash allows its over 2M users to buy eight cryptos.