Bitcoin Depot acquires BitaccessKiosk Marketplace – Kiosk Marketplace

Lux Vending LLC, a U.S.-based bitcoin ATM operator and fintech doing business as Bitcoin Depot, has acquired the majority interest in Bitaccess Inc., a BTM operating systems provider, according to a press release. Financial terms were not revealed.

Bitcoin Depot’s ownership interest in Bitaccess has enabled Bitcoin Depot to build out its BDCheckout product and other software and operational capabilities along with expanding its business lines into kiosk management, compliance systems, transaction processing and cash management.

Founded in 2013, Bitaccess provides operating software to BTM operators in over 15 countries, with expertise in blockchain technology, device integrations, transaction processing and systems infrastructure.