Bitcoin Dec. 27 daily chart alert – Markets quiet, holiday trading – Kitco NEWS



Welcome to Kitco News’ 2023 Outlook Series. Uncertainty continues to dominate financial markets as central bank monetary policies push the global economy into a recession to cool down inflation. Stay tuned to Kitco News to learn from the experts on how to navigate turbulent financial markets in 2023.

(Kitco News) – Bitcoin-U.S. dollar prices are near steady in early U.S. trading Tuesday. Still not much new amid quieter, holiday trading this week. Trading remains sideways and choppy. Neither the bulls nor the bears have a near-term technical advantage, which suggests more of the same, sideways trading action in the near term. Look for more active trading as the new year begins. Stay tuned!









Bitcoin in 2023: Drop to $10k or surge to $250k?





By Jim Wyckoff



For Kitco News

