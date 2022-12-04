Bitcoin Continues To Decline – Why Is Dogeliens The Better Option? | Bitcoinist.com – Bitcoinist

In recent crypto news, the market has been on the decline. Whilst this year hasn’t been great for the crypto world, the past few weeks have not been showing great signs. As the biggest cryptocurrency, Bitcoin (BTC) is often looked at as an indicator of how the rest of the market is doing. At the time of writing, Bitcoin is valued at approximately $16,000, which is a significant decrease from BTC’s all-time peak in 2021 of approximately $68,000. As it continues to decline, the new cryptocurrency, Dogeliens (DOGET), seems to be the better investment option.

What Is Dogeliens?

Dogeliens is a new meme coin that is currently in presale. With a mission to take over the meme coin sector, Dogeliens has taken inspiration from the top meme coins such as Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) by creating a dog-themed coin. Whilst it aims to be relatable and create a sense of familiarity with the top meme coins, it is also unique and stands out from the rest.

According to its whitepaper, the Dogeliens’ ecosystem will include an educational hub called the Dogeliens Academy, in which users will have access to thousands of hours of educational video content and articles. Some sections will require a membership or fee whilst others will be free. Additionally, Dogeliens will have a merch store for its users called the Pupstore. Working hard to create the best platform possible for its users, it seems as if Dogeliens could gain a lot of popularity, leading to long-term success.

Bitcoin Continues To Decline?

Many users had high hopes of Bitcoin maintaining a stable and slowly rising position as the year was coming to end, but these recent weeks seem to be reducing the chances of this happening. Whilst BTC was maintaining an approximate value of $20,000 for a while, many believed that in the new year, Bitcoin would continue to rise. However, users and experts are now unsure of what to expect from Bitcoin and the general crypto market.

With the big news of FTX owing millions, it seems as if the crypto market will be disturbed for a little while. As no one is certain of when Bitcoin and the market are set to recover, many are opting for a strong presale project to invest in, such as Dogeliens.

Not only are meme coins doing well at the minute, with Dogecoin maintaining its position in the market and Shiba Inu also climbing the market ladder, but presale projects can often bring larger profits and rewards to early investors. As DOGET tokens are priced low, early investors are more likely to earn bigger profits in the long run. Plus, many users enjoy being a part of a community from the very first stage and participating in the growth and journey of the project.

As Dogeliens is a meme coin, it is heavily community-based. This means that it is working hard to create a platform that its users will enjoy and want to grow with. Furthermore, Dogeliens is a fully decentralised platform and is open-sourced, enabling a stronger future for its users.

It is recommended to conduct thorough research before making any crypto-related decisions and purchases due to the volatility of the crypto market.



