Bitcoin Cash leads way as most big cryptocurrencies post gains – MarketWatch

Most of the largest cryptocurrencies were up during morning trading on Tuesday, with Bitcoin Cash

BCHUSD

seeing the biggest move, rising 1.09% to $107.40. Six additional currencies posted rises Tuesday. Ethereum

ETHUSD

increased 1.05% to $1,331.60, and Dogecoin

DOGEUSD

rose 0.95% to 8 cents.

Cardano

ADAUSD

climbed 0.73% to 32 cents, while Ripple

XRPUSD

rose 0.60% to 35 cents. Bitcoin

BTCUSD

rose 0.13% to $17,269.45. Polkadot

DOTUSD,

which posted the smallest increase, climbed 0.13% to $4.90. On the other hand, two cryptos posted decreases, with Uniswap

UNIUSD

seeing the largest drop at 1.20% to $5.71. Litecoin

LTCUSD

slipped 0.53% to $80.70. In crypto-related company news, shares of Coinbase Global Inc.

COIN

increased 2.25% to $39.13, while MicroStrategy Inc.

MSTR

slipped 0.97% to $173.31. Riot Platforms Inc.

RIOT

shares climbed 0.10% to $4.90, and shares of Marathon Digital Holdings Inc.

MARA

climbed 1.32% to $4.96. Overstock.com Inc.

OSTK

climbed 1.91% to $19.24, while Block Inc.

SQ

inched down 0.10% to $68.99 and Tesla Inc.

TSLA

declined 1.14% to $118.41. PayPal Holdings Inc.

PYPL

climbed 0.26% to $77.28, and Ebang International Holdings Inc.

EBON

shares surged 10.93% to $6.90. NVIDIA Corp.

NVDA

rose 0.38% to $156.87, and Advanced Micro Devices Inc.

AMD

climbed 0.26% to $67.56. In the fund space, the Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF

BITQ,

which is focused on pure-play crypto companies, was flat at $4.04. Blockchain-focused Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF

BLOK

slipped 0.17% to $16.15. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust

GBTC,

which tracks the Bitcoin market price, climbed 0.88% to $9.74.

Editor’s Note: This story was auto-generated by Automated Insights, an automation technology provider, using data from Dow Jones and FactSet. See our market data terms of use.