Bitcoin Cash leads way as most big cryptocurrencies post decreases – MarketWatch

Most of the largest cryptocurrencies were down during morning trading on Monday, with Bitcoin Cash
BCHUSD
seeing the biggest move, falling 1.95% to $102.89. Seven additional currencies posted decreases Monday. Ripple
XRPUSD
fell 1.90% to 35 cents, and Dogecoin
DOGEUSD
dropped 1.13% to 8 cents.
Polkadot
DOTUSD
declined 1.13% to $5.24, while Bitcoin
BTCUSD
slid 0.67% to $16,142.90. Uniswap
UNIUSD
inched down 0.61% to $5.40. Ethereum
ETHUSD
and Cardano
ADAUSD
rounded out the decreases for Monday, dropping 0.58% to $1,132.78 and 0.26% to 31 cents, respectively. On the other hand, Litecoin
LTCUSD
posted the only increase among the largest cryptos, rising 1.30% to $61.58. In crypto-related company news, shares of Coinbase Global Inc.
COIN
declined 6.05% to $42.52, while MicroStrategy Inc.
MSTR
declined 4.01% to $163.30. Riot Blockchain Inc.
RIOT
shares dropped 5.16% to $4.23, and shares of Marathon Digital Holdings Inc.
MARA
shed 6.56% to $6.98. Overstock.com Inc.
OSTK
rallied 3.76% to $25.10, while Block Inc.
SQ
declined 3.00% to $63.85 and Tesla Inc.
TSLA
dropped 3.46% to $173.96. PayPal Holdings Inc.
PYPL
declined 1.83% to $83.37, and Ebang International Holdings Inc. Cl A
EBON
shares declined 9.83% to 24 cents. NVIDIA Corp.
NVDA
slid 0.76% to $152.91, and Advanced Micro Devices Inc.
AMD
declined 1.83% to $72.52. In the fund space, blockchain-focused Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF
BLOK
inched down 0.61% to $16.34. The Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF
BITQ,
which is focused on pure-play crypto companies, shed 3.85% to $4.25. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust
GBTC,
which tracks the Bitcoin market price, fell 9.58% to $7.55.
Editor’s Note: This story, which tracks nine of the top cryptocurrencies and excludes stable coins, was auto-generated by Automated Insights, an automation technology provider, using data from Dow Jones, FactSet and Kraken. See our market data terms of use.