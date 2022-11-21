Bitcoin Cash leads way as most big cryptocurrencies post decreases – MarketWatch

Most of the largest cryptocurrencies were down during morning trading on Monday, with Bitcoin Cash

BCHUSD

seeing the biggest move, falling 1.95% to $102.89. Seven additional currencies posted decreases Monday. Ripple

XRPUSD

fell 1.90% to 35 cents, and Dogecoin

DOGEUSD

dropped 1.13% to 8 cents.

Polkadot

DOTUSD

declined 1.13% to $5.24, while Bitcoin

BTCUSD

slid 0.67% to $16,142.90. Uniswap

UNIUSD

inched down 0.61% to $5.40. Ethereum

ETHUSD

and Cardano

ADAUSD

rounded out the decreases for Monday, dropping 0.58% to $1,132.78 and 0.26% to 31 cents, respectively. On the other hand, Litecoin

LTCUSD

posted the only increase among the largest cryptos, rising 1.30% to $61.58. In crypto-related company news, shares of Coinbase Global Inc.

COIN

declined 6.05% to $42.52, while MicroStrategy Inc.

MSTR

declined 4.01% to $163.30. Riot Blockchain Inc.

RIOT

shares dropped 5.16% to $4.23, and shares of Marathon Digital Holdings Inc.

MARA

shed 6.56% to $6.98. Overstock.com Inc.

OSTK

rallied 3.76% to $25.10, while Block Inc.

SQ

declined 3.00% to $63.85 and Tesla Inc.

TSLA

dropped 3.46% to $173.96. PayPal Holdings Inc.

PYPL

declined 1.83% to $83.37, and Ebang International Holdings Inc. Cl A

EBON

shares declined 9.83% to 24 cents. NVIDIA Corp.

NVDA

slid 0.76% to $152.91, and Advanced Micro Devices Inc.

AMD

declined 1.83% to $72.52. In the fund space, blockchain-focused Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF

BLOK

inched down 0.61% to $16.34. The Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF

BITQ,

which is focused on pure-play crypto companies, shed 3.85% to $4.25. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust

GBTC,

which tracks the Bitcoin market price, fell 9.58% to $7.55.

Editor’s Note: This story, which tracks nine of the top cryptocurrencies and excludes stable coins, was auto-generated by Automated Insights, an automation technology provider, using data from Dow Jones, FactSet and Kraken. See our market data terms of use.