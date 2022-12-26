Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Rises 2.45%, Outperforms the Crypto Market Monday – InvestorsObserver

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) has been relatively less volatile than the crypto market according to a recent analysis of the market. So far Monday, the Digital Money has added 2.45% to $102.74.

Low Volatility

InvestorsObserver gives Bitcoin Cash a low volatility rank of 16, placing it in the bottom 16% of cryptos on the market.The Volatility Gauge tracks this means that the rank represents its recent trends and isn’t overly influenced by a sudden spike – or two – in volatility.

BCH’s low volatility reading is paired with a low reading on the Risk/Reward Gauge, meaning that the coin has relatively narrow price swings and is well protected from price manipulation.Bitcoin Cash price is trading above resistance. With support set at $99.49 and resistance at $101.54. This positions Bitcoin Cash out of range and potentially in a volatile position if the rally burns out.

What is a Coin?

A coin is a cryptocurrency that exists on its own blockchain. these are typically used for payments. Depending on the cryptocurrency, what those payments are used for may vary from general use in the Digital Money sub-class to more specific uses in some other sub-classes.

