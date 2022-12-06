Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Falls 0.02%, Underperforms the Crypto Market Tuesday – InvestorsObserver

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) has been relatively less volatile than the crypto market according to a recent analysis of the market. So far Tuesday, the Digital Money has dropped 2.21% to $111.01.

InvestorsObserver gives Bitcoin Cash a low volatility rank of 19, placing it in the bottom 19% of cryptos on the market.The Volatility Gauge follows which means that one day won’t define its volatility rank – a trend will.

BCH’s low volatility reading is coupled with a low reading on the Risk/Reward Gauge, meaning that the coin has relatively narrow price swings and is well protected from price manipulation.Bitcoin Cash price is in a favorable position going forward. With support near $106.94 and resistance at $113.46. This positions Bitcoin Cash with room to run before facing selling pressures.

What is a Coin?

A coin is a cryptocurrency that exists on its own blockchain. these are typically used for payments. Depending on the cryptocurrency, what those payments are used for may vary from general use in the Digital Money sub-class to more specific uses in some other sub-classes.

