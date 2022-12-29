Bitcoin (BTC) Falls 0%, Outperforms the Crypto Market Thursday – InvestorsObserver

Bitcoin (BTC) has been relatively less volatile than the crypto market according to a recent analysis of the market. So far Thursday, the Digital Money has declined 0.12% to $16621.75.

InvestorsObserver gives Bitcoin a low volatility rank of 9, placing it in the bottom 9% of cryptos on the market.The Volatility Gauge follows meaning that one day won’t make or break its rank.

BTC’s low volatility reading pairs with a low reading on the Risk/Reward Gauge, meaning that the coin has relatively narrow price swings and is well protected from price manipulation.Bitcoin price is favorably positioned going forward. With support set at $16476.87 and resistance near $16747.48. This positions Bitcoin with room to run before facing selling pressures.

What is a Coin?

A coin is a cryptocurrency that exists on its own blockchain. these are typically used for payments. Depending on the cryptocurrency, what those payments are used for may vary from general use in the Digital Money sub-class to more specific uses in some other sub-classes.

