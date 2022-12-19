Bitcoin, Binance Coin, Uniswap, and Monero Daily Price Analyses … – Cryptopolitan

The global crypto market has seen a positive trend despite the strong bearish pull. The recent changes for Bitcoin, Binance Coin, and others show that there has been a decrease in gains. The market has faced turbulence due to the lowered gains. Though there have been attempts to revive its value, there has been no big change. As the market continues to face problems, there have been fluctuations in the influx of capital.

According to experts, Eva Kaili’s arrest has proved to be a setback for crypto in the EU. European Parliament member Eva Kaili has been arrested on allegations of corruption. The arrest has been labeled as a blow to crypto regulations because of the role Kaili played in promoting it. Kaili is one of the 14 EU vice presidents who was arrested by Belgian prosecutors. The charges include money laundering, corruption, and criminal involvement regarding Qatar.

Belgian police have reportedly seized 600,000 Euros in cash, while the seized assets also included computers and cell phones. Kaili’s membership in the EU has been suspended since then. She has remained a member of the EU parliament since 2014. Kaili has remained an active ardent of crypto and has been a key player behind the promotion of crypto.

Here is a brief overview of the current market situation analyzing the performance of Bitcoin, Binance Coin, and others.

BTC in difficulties

Nigeria has remained at the forefront among African countries regarding crypto promotion. In a recent update, Nigeria is all set to pass a bill regarding the recognition of Bitcoin and other crypto. According to an update from a Nigerian news outlet, the chairman of the House of Representative Committee indicated the approval of the bill.

The recent changes for Bitcoin show that there has been a positive trend. The latest data shows that it has added 0.05% over the last 24 hours. The seven-day data shows that it has shed 1.44%.

The price value of BTC is currently in the $16,738.29 range. The market cap value of Bitcoin is estimated to be $322,010,991,174. The 24-hour trading volume of Bitcoin is about $12,943,258,384.

BNB continues bullish

Binance.US has announced the acquisition of the now-bankrupt Voyager’s assets. The company has finalized the deal of acquisition after agreeing to pay $1.02 billion. A press release was shared on 19 December regarding the acquisition deal from Binance’s US arm.

Binance Coin has also seen a positive trend over recent hours. The latest data shows that it has added 1.24% over the last day. The weekly performance of this coin shows that it has shed 9.48%.

The price value of BNB is currently in the $249.27 range. The market cap value of this coin is estimated to be $39,874,262,535. The 24-hour trading volume of this coin is about $752,036,580.

UNI stays bearish

Uniswap has been in a bearish mood over the recent hours. The latest data shows that it has shed 0.71% over the last day. The weekly data shows that it has regressed by 8.58%. The price value of UNI is currently in the $5.31 range.

The market cap value of Uniswap is estimated to be $4,044,830,129. The 24-hour trading volume of this coin is about $41,759,043. The same amount in its native currency is about 7,855,160 UNI.

XMR still bullish

Monero has been moving in contrast to the rest of the market. The latest data shows that it has added 1.14% over the last 24 hours. The seven-day data shows that it has shed 4.19%. The price value of XMR is currently in the $144.78 range.

The market cap value of Monero is estimated to be $2,637,322,367. The 24-hour trading volume of this coin is about $51,308,960. The circulating supply of this coin is about 18,215,613 XMR.

Final Thoughts

The global crypto market has witnessed a positive trend, though it remains emaciated. The latest data shows that Bitcoin, Binance Coin, and others haven’t made any significant progress. The recent changes show that the influx of capital has remained at lows. The global market cap value hasn’t seen a big change, as it is estimated to be $808.30 billion.