Bitcoin and Cryptocurrency ATMs Market 2022 to 2028 Size to reach USD 821.15 Mn by 2028 CAGR of 58.9% | General Bytes, Lamassu, Global Funds Transfer, Genesis Coin – Digital Journal

A qualitative report published by Market intelligence data research on “Bitcoin and Cryptocurrency ATMs Market” offers an in-depth examination of the current trends, latest expansions, conditions, market size, various drivers, limitations, and key players along with their profile details. The Bitcoin and Cryptocurrency ATMs market report offers the historical data for 2016 to 2021 and also makes available the forecast data from the year 2022 to 2028 which is based on revenue. With the help of all this information research report helps the Market contributors to expand their market positions. With the benefit of all these explanations, this market research report recommends a business strategy for present market participants to strengthen their role in the market. This report analyzes the impact of the Covid 19 pandemic on the Bitcoin and Cryptocurrency ATMs Market from a Global and Regional perspective.

The Global Bitcoin and Cryptocurrency ATMs Market was valued at USD 246.4 Million in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 821.15 Million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 58.9% forecast 2022-2028.

The Global Crypto ATM Market Size was valued at USD 245.4 Million in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 821.15 Million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 58.9% during 2022-2028. According to the new research study published by market intelligence data growing usage of smartphones is one of the main drivers accentuating the rise of the crypto ATM market. Smartphones make it simple for users of crypto-currencies to benefit from the advantages of crypto ATMs. For instance, Coin Dance, a source of information on cryptocurrencies, reported that in March 2022, 34.46% of individuals worldwide utilized smartphones to purchase and trade bitcoin. However, the software helps in ensuring seamless connectivity between the crypto ATM and the cloud. As a result, crypto ATM providers can have full control over their customers’ wallets and accounts. The software also helps crypto ATM providers in ensuring compliance with regulatory requirements.

Top Key Players are covered in the Bitcoin and Cryptocurrency ATMs Market Report:

The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Companies Covered – General Bytes, Lamassu, Global Funds Transfer, Genesis Coin, BitAccess, Coinsource, DBA COAVULT, Orderbob, Coinme, LightningXchange, ByteFederal, BTC facil, and Others + prominent key players we have covered in the final report.

Regional Analysis:

The region-wise coverage of the market is mentioned in the report, mainly focusing on the regions:

North America (NA) – US, Canada, and Mexico

Europe (EU) – UK, Germany, France, Italy, Russia, Spain & Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific (APAC) – China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia & Rest of APAC

Latin America (LA) – Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Chile & Rest of Latin America

The Middle East and Africa (MEA) – Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa

For instance, Bitcoin Depot announced in May 2021 the opening of more than 350 additional bitcoin ATMs around the US. As a result, the rising number of new cryptocurrencies will drive ATMs that are being installed in the expansion of the cryptocurrency automated teller machine (ATM) industry. Additionally, it is anticipated that a growing emphasis on reducing the scope of cyber threats, enhancing compliance, and strengthening the verification attribute of bitcoin ATMs would create new opportunities for large firms and propel market expansion.

New products being launched by various firms to include improved security features in their crypto ATMs and guarantee protected transactions for clients are also anticipated to offer up new chances for the market’s growth. In order to achieve this goal, facial recognition and biometric technologies are being added to crypto ATMs to give users two-layer security when transacting. To aid in confirming the users’ identities, time stamps and QR code functions are also being added to crypto ATMs. The suppliers of crypto ATM services are similarly committed to guaranteeing strict adherence to the Know Your Customer and anti-money laundering regulations.

NA, has the presence of well-known market players including Bitcoin Depot, Coin Cloud, and CoinFlip. In addition, the installation of cryptocurrency ATMs in public spaces is rapidly gaining popularity in North America, particularly in the United States. For instance, the City of Williston in the U.S. state of North Dakota stated in November 2022 that a cryptocurrency ATM would be installed at the Williston International Airport. Passengers could purchase and sell virtual currency at the airport thanks to the crypto ATM.

Market Segment Analysis:

The Bitcoin and Cryptocurrency ATMs Market Report provide a preliminary review of the industry, definitions, classifications, and enterprise chain shape. Market analysis is furnished for the worldwide markets which include improvement tendencies, hostile view evaluation, and key regions development. Development policies and plans are discussed, and manufacturing strategies and fee systems are also analyzed.

Bitcoin and Cryptocurrency ATMs Market Segmentation by Types:

Shopping Mall

Gas Station

Others

Bitcoin and Cryptocurrency ATMs Market Segmentation by Applications:

1-way Model

2-way Model

COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine War Influence Analysis

The readers in the section will recognize how the Bitcoin and Cryptocurrency ATMs market scenario changed across the globe during the pandemic, post-pandemic, and Russia-Ukraine War. The study is done keeping in view the changes in aspects such as demand, consumption, transference, consumer behavior, supply chain management, export and import, and production. The industry experts have also highlighted the key factors that will help create opportunities for players and stabilize the overall industry in the years to come. These factors negatively affected the market during the war.”

