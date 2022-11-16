Bitcoin: an unregulated market is a good place for price support wheezes

Cryptocurrencies always merited scepticism. The collapse of platform group FTX — and a halt to withdrawals at Genesis Trading — means they need even sharper-eyed scrutiny. The foremost candidate is the price of bitcoin. The volatility of the flagship digital asset has been perplexingly restrained, given recent events.Bitcoin is trading at just under $16,500, about a fifth lower than a few weeks ago. Surely it should have fallen further? It is a key asset in the incestuously entwined dealings of the crypto industry.The next question springs naturally to the minds of conspiracy theorists who remember Libor rate-rigging: are quoted prices accurate? The answer is yes and no. Screen prices tend to be composites compiled from inputs supplied by multiple exchanges. All bitcoin transactions, in theory, get logged transparently on the blockchain. This contributed to the downfall of FTX. Internet sleuths realised the exchange was funding customer withdrawals from its Alameda trading arm.But on-exchange activity may not be logged publicly. Many deals involve transfers between clients within a single wallet of an exchange. That could considerably muddy price formation.Disreputable traders meanwhile have scope to engage in “wash” trading. This involves owners selling assets to themselves using different wallets. That could create the impression that prices are higher and liquidity more plentiful than is actually the case.Wash trades have been estimated to account for as much as 90 per cent of volumes. Unscrupulous crypto business could potentially offer fake liquidity to help attract new customers. One study by the Blockchain Research Lab, a Germany-based non-profit, found that some outlier exchanges reported volumes 134 times higher than a control group.Two trends in buying activity have appeared this year. One, the share of long-term holders is steadily growing. Two, trading volumes for wallets containing one bitcoin or less hit an all-time high in early November. That could reflect newfound confidence among an army of small investors, or a clever attempt by a few big investors to simulate that phenomenon.The Lex team is interested in hearing more from readers. Please tell us what you think of bitcoin price disclosure in the comments section below.