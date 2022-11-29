Bitcoin?com Announces Strategic Partnership with Poly Network

press release

Bitcoin.com, a digital ecosystem that offers secure self-custody solutions for users to easily interact with cryptocurrencies, has formed a mutually beneficial strategic partnership with Poly Network to support Bitcoin.com’s Verse ecosystem.

Poly Network is a decentralized and trustless interoperability protocol for heterogeneous blockchains, which has so far integrated support for over 130 tokens.

Verse is Bitcoin.com’s ecosystem token that will launch following the public sale, currently live at getverse.com. Verse will fuel the growth and expansion of Bitcoin.com’s ecosystem, which includes over 35 million self-custody wallets created in its multi-chain DeFi-ready mobile app, and an award-winning news portal with over 2.5 million monthly readers. Verse will provide access to exclusive platform services and act as the cornerstone for new initiatives, ultimately expanding access to decentralized technologies and finance. By interacting with the Verse DEX, staking VERSE, receiving cash back in VERSE, and using the VERSE token as collateral in various lending pools, Bitcoin.com’s millions of users will be able to take full advantage of their time spent engaging with the platform.

With the support of Poly Network, multiple application scenarios are enabled for VERSE to be used as an asset throughout DeFi. These application scenarios include DEX trading, lending, and liquidity mining across various heterogeneous blockchains and within Layer 2 ecosystems.

“Poly Network is one of the best bridges, enabling transfer of both tokens and NFTs across multiple networks with no gas fees,” said Dennis Jarvis, CEO of Bitcoin.com. “This strategic partnership is not only an effective means of increasing the utility and liquidity of VERSE, but an expression of support for Verse’s mission to enhance economic freedom.”

John Wang, Poly Network’s founding member commented, “Verse will fuel Bitcoin.com’s already successful ecosystem of crypto products. Those products are self-custodial, multi-chain, and DeFi-centric, which we are firm believers in. Poly Network hopes to lay a solid interoperability foundation to ensure the whole ecosystem will be vibrant and thrive.”

Bitcoin.com’s Dennis Jarvis added, “We’re looking forward to exploring additional future collaborations between Bitcoin.com, Verse, and Poly Network with the goal of bringing affordable access to blockchain for everyone. Affordability is a significant barrier to mass DeFi adoption and overcoming it will ultimately create more economic freedom.”

VERSE will provide value to those interacting with the Verse DEX, Ethereum blockchain, and broader DeFi ecosystem. The VERSE token will spearhead initiatives to accelerate growth and innovation in DeFi through the Verse Development Fund.

The Verse public token sale is currently underway at getverse.com, where 2% of the token supply is up for grabs in a dynamically priced sale that could see public sale buyers pay a lower price per token than those who purchased in the first round.

About Poly Network

Poly Network is a global cross-chain protocol for implementing blockchain interoperability and building Web3.0 infrastructure. Its uniquely designed blockchain and cross-chain bridge technology open up communication and enable transactions between various heterogeneous chains, including mainstream public chains from the protocol layer. Poly Network has integrated 35+ blockchains to date, including Ethereum, Aptos, Polygon, Avalanche, Fantom, BNB Chain, Arbitrum, Optimism, OKC, Neo, Zilliqa, Metis, etc. Since its launch, the protocol has enabled cross-chain asset transfers of a value in excess of USD 16 billion.







Bitcoin.com

Since 2015, Bitcoin.com has been a global leader in introducing newcomers to crypto. Featuring accessible educational materials, timely and objective news, and intuitive self-custodial products, we make it easy for anyone to buy, spend, trade, invest, earn, and stay up-to-date on cryptocurrency and the future of finance.

