Bison Bank’s crypto subsidiary partners with Sygnum to enter crypto market – Yahoo Finance UK

Dynamics Group AG / Key word(s): Cryptocurrency / Blockchain/Agreement

Bison Bank’s crypto subsidiary partners with Sygnum to enter crypto market

17.01.2023 / 09:00 CET/CEST

PRESS RELEASEBison Bank’s crypto subsidiary partners

with Sygnum to enter crypto market

Lisbon/Zurich: 17 January 2023 – Bison Digital Assets, Bison Bank’s crypto subsidiary licensed by Banco de Portugal, has partnered with Sygnum Bank to enter the global crypto market with regulated digital asset custody and trading services.Strategic partnership consolidates Bison Bank’s plan of bridging traditional finance and digital assets

by enabling Bison Digital Assets’ end-clients to conveniently buy, sell and hold cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (BTC) and Ether (ETH)Sygnum’s B2B platform offers Bison Digital Assets fast, modular access to Sygnum’s entire suite of regulated digital asset servicesBison Digital Assets is Sygnum’s first European B2B banking client, joining 15 already on the platformBison Digital Assets, Bison Bank’s crypto subsidiary, announces a strategic partnership with Sygnum that empowers its end-clients to buy, sell and hold cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (BTC) and Ether (ETH) in a fast, cost-effective manner. This future-proofs Bison Digital Assets’ offering, enabling the capture of more Share-of-Wallet from existing customers along with additional market share via access to the global crypto market.Bison Digital Assets is the first ‘Virtual Asset Service Provider’ (VASP) in Portugal, fully owned by a bank, to receive approval from the Portuguese regulator, Banco de Portugal. It is also one of the few in Europe.Bison Bank leverages Bison Digital Assets to securely hold customer digital assets and create a regulated bridge between the traditional and crypto finance worlds. Partnering with Sygnum is part of its strategic goal to deliver best-in-class services to crypto activated investors, institutions and High Net Worth Individual (HNWI) clients.Sygnum’s B2B banking already enables 15 partners to create a regulated digital asset footprint under their own brand and retain full control of their client relationships. This expanded offering is underpinned by Sygnum’s and Bison Digital Assets’ robust compliance processes. Sygnum’s operational efficiency, as well as its ability to hold client crypto assets off balance sheet, will help minimise risk.António Henriques, Bison Digital Assets’ CEO, comments “Financial institutions must adhere to the highest regulatory, compliance and security standards when offering cryptocurrencies to their client base. We are proud to partner with Sygnum and leverage their crypto-native expertise and established track record as we take our first steps in the digital asset market.”“The ability for banks to innovate and continually expand client choice is key for them staying competitive and being future ready. Our B2B platform enables this at speed and with full compliance for Bison Digital Assets. This represents another trusted node in the expanding European crypto ecosystem, and we look forward to partnering with banks and bank-backed VASPs that empower their end-clients to invest in crypto with complete trust” says Fritz Jost, Sygnum’s Chief B2B Officer. — ENDS — About Bison Digital Assets:Bison Digital Assets is the first Virtual Asset Service Provider licensed by the Bank of Portugal, fully owned by a Portuguese Bank. Our goal is to bridge cryptocurrency and traditional finance through a secure and regulated environment. Bison Digital Assets is a virtual asset platform for individuals and institutions owned by Bison Bank that offers a reliable service for this new asset class. The product offering consists of Custody and Exchange of Digital Assets.

Media contact:Diogo Brás, Chief Crypto Business Officer

T: +351 91 625 34 24

E: dbras@bisonbank.com Disclaimer:

Bison Digital Assets, S.A. (“Company”) is a Portuguese virtual asset service provider, licensed by Bank of Portugal. The Company’s products and services are exclusively offered in Portugal and, where applicable, in other EU countries under the free provision of services. We do not promote, market, or solicit its products and services in other jurisdictions, including, but not limited to, the United States. Any information contained herein is provided for information purposes only, and does not constitute either an offer, invitation, inducement, or a solicitation to buy or sell any services or products nor is it a recommendation for investment product. When making an investment decision, you should either conduct your own research and analysis or seek advice from an expert to make an assessed decision.This document consists on a presentation of Bison Digital Assets, which is merely informative and should not be considered as an offer or proposal of services or products by Bison Digital Assets. Any person who at any time intends to subscribe Bison Digital Assets services or products must do so on only on the basis of its own judgement as to the merits or suitability of such services or products, having into consideration any professional or other advice it deems necessary or appropriate, and not based on the information contained in this document. The information contained herein should be read in conjunction with all other publicly available information. About SygnumSygnum is the world’s first digital asset bank, and a digital asset specialist with global reach. With Sygnum Bank AG’s Swiss banking licence, as well as Sygnum Pte Ltd’s capital markets services (CMS) licence in Singapore, Sygnum empowers institutional and private qualified investors, corporates, banks, and other financial institutions to invest in the digital asset economy with complete trust. Sygnum operates an independently controlled, scalable, and future-proof regulated banking platform. Our interdisciplinary team of banking, investment, and Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) experts is shaping the development of a trusted digital asset ecosystem. The company is founded on Swiss and Singapore heritage and operates globally. To learn more about Sygnum, please visit www.sygnum.com. Media contact:

Dom Castley, Chief Marketing Officer

T: +41 58 508 20 18

E: dominic.castley@sygnum.com



Sygnum Bank AG

Uetlibergstrasse 134a

8045 Zürich

Switzerland

DisclaimerThis document was prepared by Sygnum Bank AG. This document may contain forward looking statements and may be subject to change. The opinions expressed herein are those of Sygnum Pte Ltd, its affiliates, and partners at the time of writing. The document is for informational purposes only and contains general material. It is for use by the recipient only. It does not constitute any advice or recommendation, an offer or invitation by or on behalf of Sygnum Pte Ltd to purchase or sell assets or securities. It is not intended to be used as a general guide to investing, and should be used for informational purposes only. When making an investment decision, you should either conduct your own research and analysis or seek advice from an expert to make a calculated decision. The information and analyses contained in this document have been compiled from sources believed to be reliable. However, Sygnum Pte Ltd makes no representation as to its reliability or completeness and disclaims all liability for losses arising from the use of this information. End of Media Release