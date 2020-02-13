Bismarck, ND, Man Juan Ramon Maisonet Indicted for Possession of Firearm by a Convicted Felon

(STL.News) – United States Attorney Drew H. Wrigley announced that on February 10, 2020, Juan Ramon Maisonet, appeared before United States Magistrate Judge Clare Hochhalter at initial appearance and arraignment hearings. The United States District Court for the District of North Dakota unsealed an Indictment revealing that a federal grand jury indicted Maisonet on the charge of Possession of Firearm by a Convicted Felon. Specifically, the Grand Jury alleges that Maisonet fled from BPD officers and had to be subdued at which time a loaded .45 caliber revolver was discovered in Maisonet’s possession. Maisonet is a convicted felon and is prohibited from possessing firearms or ammunition. An Indictment is an accusation and notice of charges, and the defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

This case is being investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms and the Bismarck Police Department.

Assistant United States Attorney Brandi Sasse Russell is prosecuting the case.

