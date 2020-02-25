Bismarck, ND Man Charles Joseph Folk Arrested for Theft of Knife River Indian Villages National Historic Site Property

(STL.News) – U.S. Attorney Drew H. Wrigley announced that on February 25, 2020, Charles Joseph Folk, Age 42 of Bismarck, ND, made his initial court appearance to face federal theft charges. A federal grand jury has indicted Folk on a single count of theft of government property. Specifically, over a two year period, while Folk was a national park service employee, he is alleged to have stolen approximately $10,000.00 worth of property belonging to the Knife River Indian Villages National Historic Site.

“Federal employees are placed in a position of special trust, which makes these allegations even more troubling,” said U.S. Attorney Drew Wrigley.

An Indictment is an accusation and notice of charges, and the defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty. A trial is scheduled for April 21, 2020, before Senior Judge Daniel L. Hovland.

This case was investigated by the National Park Service.

Assistant United Sates Attorney Jonathan J. O’Konek is prosecuting the case.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE