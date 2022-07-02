Birmingham: Randy Hasan Pleads Guilty to Drug Charges

Birmingham Man, Randy Hasan Abdurrahim Pleads Guilty to Drug Charges

A Birmingham man pleaded guilty to drug charges, announced U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives Special Agent in Charge Mickey French.

Randy Hasan Abdurrahim, 37, pleaded guilty this week to possession of a controlled substance. His sentencing is scheduled for October 19, 2022, before United States District Court Judge Madeline Hughes Haikala.

According to the Plea Agreement, on September 2, 2021, while two detectives on patrol were at a Shell gas station on East Lake Boulevard, a Lexus pulled up to the gas pump with the smell of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle. A detective ran the tag through NCIC and it came back as belonging to a Nissan Altima.

The vehicle left the gas station and the detectives attempted to perform a traffic stop. The driver refused to stop and fled from detectives. The driver hopped out of the Lexus and fled on foot as the vehicle rolled down the hill. The detectives pursued the driver and were able to take him into custody.

Detectives searched the vehicle and recovered 4 grams of cocaine, 9 grams of fentanyl, 6.16 grams of marijuana, 107 grams of methamphetamine, 2 grams of heroin, and drug paraphernalia.

ATF investigated the case along with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. Assistant United States Attorney Darius Greene prosecuted the case.

