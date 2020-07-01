Birmingham Police’s Assault Investigation & Child Shot

Birmingham, AL (STL.News) The Birmingham Police Department reports detectives are conducting an assault investigation. The incident occurred on Wednesday, June 30, 2020.

The victim is a 5 year old child.

At approximately 4:11 p.m., South Precinct officers responded to children hospital on an initial report of a person threatening to shoot inside the hospital. Upon arrival officer discovered a male entered the hospital stating that a he had a child that was shot. There were no threats of violence inside the hospital. The male transported the child via private vehicle to the hospital. The child was suffered from an apparent life threatening gunshot wound.

The preliminary investigation suggest the child was an occupant of a vehicle traveling on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive when an unknown person in another vehicle fired shots striking the child. There are no suspect(s) in custody. A motive has not been established in this investigation. Additional Information will be released as it comes available.

If there is anyone who has information pertaining to the case, please contact the B.P.D. Homicide Unit @ 205-254-1764 or Crime Stoppers @ 205-254-7777.

