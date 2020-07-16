Birmingham Police Searching for Missing Gregory Charles Williams Jr

Birmingham, AL (STL.News) The Birmingham Police Department reports detectives are conducting a missing person investigation. The Birmingham Police Department request assistance from the public on locating the subject.

The missing person has been identified as:

Gregory Charles Williams Jr., (24), B/M, 5 foot 11 inches tall, and 250 pounds.

Gregory Williams was last seen on July 13, 2020 at the Walmart located at 1600 Montclair Road. Gregory was last seen wearing gray Chevrolet hat, black shirt, black shorts, and black Jordan flip flops. Gregory has a low haircut and was last seen walking westbound in the Walmart parking lot. Gregory is autistic and non-verbal, however he can write his name.

If there is anyone who has information pertaining to the whereabouts of Irene Campbell, please contact the Birmingham Police Department at 205-297-84313 or 911. If you have additional information on this investigation, contact Crime Stoppers @ 205-254-7777.

