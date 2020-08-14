Birmingham Police: Public Service Announcement about Gun Violence

Birmingham, AL (STL.News) The Birmingham Police Department released a Public Service Announcement (PSA) this week addressing gun violence in the city and the toll it takes on the community.

The compelling video runs 4 minutes and 34 seconds and features the personal testimony of a BPD homicide detective and a Birmingham Fire & Rescue Service lieutenant. They discuss how gun violence has affected them and other first responders as well as victims’ families. Additionally, they address how the community can help solve and prevent gun violence.

If you have information regarding unsolved crimes, please notify BPD. You can also report tips anonymously to CrimeStoppers at (205) 254-7777.

