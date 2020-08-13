Birmingham Police Investigating Homicide/Off-Duty Officer Involved Shooting

Birmingham, AL (STL.News) The Birmingham Police Department reports an officer involved shooting and a homicide occurred on Saturday, August 8, 2020. The deceased victim will be identified upon next of kin notification. At approximately 11:49 a.m., officers from West Precinct responded to the #1 Stunnas Motorsports Club located at 426 18TH Street Ensley on reports of a person shot. Officers arrived to discover multiple individuals wounded by gunfire. Six people sustained gunshot wounds during this incident and was transported to UAB Hospital. BPD was later notified that one of the victims succumb to his injuries and was pronounced deceased by hospital staff. Of those wounded was a off-duty Birmingham Police Officer who was patronizing the establishment. The off-duty officer sustained non-life threatening injuries. The medical condition of the other four victims are unknown.

The preliminary investigation suggest an altercation occurred prior to shots being fired. The nature of the altercation is unknown. There are no suspects in custody. Alabama Bureau of Investigations will be the lead investigative agency in this incident, If there is anyone who has information pertaining to this incident, please contact Crime Stoppers of Metro Alabama @ 205-254-7777.

