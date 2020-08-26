Birmingham Police Investigating Homicide of Demetrius Wright

Birmingham, AL (STL.News) The Birmingham Police Department reports detectives are conducting a homicide investigation. The incident occurred on Saturday, August 22, 2020.

The victim has been identified as Demetrius Wright, (31), B/M, of Birmingham, Alabama.

Just after 2:00 a.m., a Birmingham Police Officer was notified of fight occurring in the middle of the road nearby. Officers from West Precinct responded to investigate. Officers discovered the victim, Demetrius Wright in a vehicle wounded and disoriented. Wright was transported to UAB Hospital where he later succumb to his injuries.

The preliminary investigation indicate the victim was involved in a physical altercation with a female in the roadway when he was fatally wounded. This homicide appears to be domestic in nature. Updates will be provided as details come available.

If there is anyone who has information pertaining to the case, please contact the B.P.D. Homicide Unit @ 205-254-1764 or Crime Stoppers @ 205-254-7777.

This is Birmingham’s 66th homicide investigation of 2020 and 10 justifiable death investigations and 1 non-criminal homicide (accidental shooting). The Birmingham Police Department adheres to FBI Uniform Crime Reporting guidelines set for all law enforcement agencies across the United States. FBI Uniform Crime Reporting guidelines do not require law enforcement agencies to include justifiable death investigations into the total homicide investigations counts.

**The information is based on a preliminary and ongoing investigation, which continues to evolve as investigators interview witnesses, review physical and electronic records, and analyze forensic evidence. The Department’s understanding of the facts and circumstances may change as additional evidence is collected and analyzed.

