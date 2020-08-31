Birmingham Police Investigating Homicide of Christopher Shawn Vance

Birmingham, AL (STL.News) The Birmingham Police Department reports detectives are conducting a homicide investigation. The homicide occurred on Sunday, August 30, 2020. The deceased victim has been identified as Christopher Shawn Vance, (29), B/M of Birmingham, Alabama. At approximately 1:20 a.m., officers from the the West Precinct responded to 1515 20th Place Ensley on reports of a person with a gun. Upon arrival officers discovered the subject inside the apartment at the front door unresponsive. The subject suffered from a gunshot wound and was pronounced deceased on the scene by Birmingham Fire and Rescue.

The preliminary investigation suggest the subject was involved in a physical altercation prior to being shot. This homicide appears to be domestic in nature. A person of interest was taken into custody for further questioning. If there is anyone who has information pertaining to this incident, please contact Crime Stoppers of Metro Alabama @ 205-254-7777 or the Birmingham Police Department’s Homicide Division at 205-254-1764 Updates will be provided as they come available.

This is Birmingham’s 68th homicide of 2020 with 10 justifiable death investigations and 1 non-criminal homicide (accidental shooting). The Birmingham Police Department adheres to FBI Uniform Crime Reporting guidelines set for all law enforcement agencies across the United States. FBI Uniform Crime Reporting guidelines do not require law enforcement agencies to include justifiable death investigations into the total homicide investigations counts. The information is based on a preliminary and ongoing investigation, which continues to evolve as investigators interview witnesses, review physical and electronic records,

and analyze forensic evidence.

