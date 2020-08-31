Birmingham Police Investigating Homicide of Christopher Ryan Fletcher

Birmingham, AL (STL.News) The Birmingham Police Department reports detectives are conducting a homicide investigation. The homicide occurred on Sunday August 30, 2020. The deceased victim has been identified as Christopher Ryan Fletcher, (30), B/M, of Birmingham, Alabama. At approximately 8:05 p.m. officers from West Precinct responded to the 3900 block of Todd Ave on reports of a person down. Officers arrived to find the victim lying in the roadway unresponsive.

It was discovered the victim sustained a gunshot wound that proved to be fatal. The victim was pronounced deceased on the scene by Birmingham Fire and Rescue along with the Jefferson County Coroner. There is limited information available in this investigation. There are no suspects in custody. Detectives have not determined a motive in this homicide investigation.

If there is anyone who has information pertaining to this incident, please contact Crime Stoppers of Metro Alabama @ 205-254-7777 or the Birmingham Police Department’s Homicide Division at 205-254-1764. Updates will be provided as additional information come available. This is Birmingham’s 69th homicide of 2020 with 10 justifiable death investigations and 1 non-criminal homicide (accidental shooting). The Birmingham Police Department adheres to FBI Uniform Crime Reporting guidelines set for all law

enforcement agencies across the United States.

FBI Uniform Crime Reporting guidelines do not require law enforcement agencies to include justifiable death investigations into the total homicide investigations counts.

