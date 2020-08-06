Birmingham Police Investigating Homicide at 1000 block of 15th Way Southwest

Birmingham, AL (STL.News) The Birmingham Police Department reports detectives are conducting a homicide investigation. The incident occurred on Wednesday, August 5, 2020.

The victim will be identified upon next of kin notification.

Just after 11:00 p.m., officers from west precinct heard multiple shots fired in the 1000 block of 15th Way Southwest while patrolling the area. Birmingham 911 Communications Division also received a Shot-spotter notification of 20 rounds fired. Officers arrived and discovered two people wounded by gunfire. One victim was found unresponsive lying in a courtyard of an apartment complex. He was pronounced deceased on the scene by Birmingham Fire and Rescue. The other wounded person was transported to a local area hospital with life-threatening injuries. BPD was later notified that two additional people arrived at local hospitals suffering from gunshot wounds. They were transported by personal vehicles. Those two sustained non life threatening injuries.

The preliminary investigation suggest that gunfire was exchanged among those who were wounded. Detectives have not established a motive in this homicide.

There are no suspects in custody.

If there is anyone who has information pertaining to the case, please contact the B.P.D. Homicide Unit @ 205-254-1764 or Crime Stoppers @ 205-254-7777. Updates will be provided as they come available.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE