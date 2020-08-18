Birmingham Police Investigating A Homicide at 308 Gamma Street

Birmingham, AL (STL.News) The Birmingham Police Department reports detectives are conducting a homicide investigation. The incident occurred on Monday, August 17, 2020 at approximately 1:45 p.m.

The victim will be identified upon next of kin notification.

Officers from South Precinct responded to UAB Hospital after BPD was notified of the arrival of a wounded gunshot victim. Officers were alerted of a shooting took place at 308 Gamma Street and conducted a follow up investigation. Officers established a crime scene at 308 Gamma Street and it was determined the wounded victim at the hospital was shot at the location. Detectives were later notified by UAB Hospital staff that the victim succumb to his injuries.

The preliminary investigation suggest multiple gunshots were heard and a female driving a small silver sedan fled the scene. There were also reports of a physical altercation prior to the shooting. The shooter later turned herself in at the Birmingham Police Administration Building. The defendant’s information will be withheld pending formal charges. The motive in this homicide appears to be domestic related.

If there is anyone who has additional information pertaining to the case, please contact the B.P.D. Homicide Unit @ 205-254-1764 or Crime Stoppers @ 205-254-7777.

