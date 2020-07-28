Birmingham Police Identified Homicide Victim as Tyler Artez Lee

Birmingham, AL (STL.News) The Birmingham Police Department reports detectives are conducting a homicide investigation. The incident occurred on Saturday, July 25

The victim has been identified as Tyler Artez Lee, (18), (B/M), of Birmingham, Alabama.

At approximately 2:54 p.m., North Precinct Officers responded to a call of two people shot in the 200 block of 9th Ave North. Officers arrived to find Tyler Artez Lee lying on the front porch suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The other person was found nearby suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Both were transported to UAB Hospital by Birmingham Fire and Rescue with life-threatening injuries. Detectives were later notified that Tyler Artez Lee succumbed to his injuries on July 25, 2020.

The preliminary investigation suggest words were exchanged between the victim and the suspect prior to shots being fired. The motive in this investigation stemmed from an ongoing dispute. There are no suspect(s) in custody. Updates will be provided as details come available.

If there is anyone who has information pertaining to the case, please contact the B.P.D. Homicide Unit @ 205-254-1764 or Crime Stoppers @ 205-254-7777.

