Birmingham Police Identified Homicide Victim as Tommy Brown

Birmingham, AL (STL.News) The Birmingham Police Department reports detectives are conducting a homicide investigation. The incident occurred on Thursday, July 23,2020.

The victim has been identified as Tommy Brown, (49), B/M, of Birmingham, Alabama.

At approximately 12:00 p.m., officers from East Precinct responded to the 8200 block of 4th Ave North on a call of a person shot. Upon arrival, officers found Brown lying in the roadway unresponsive suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced deceased on scene by Birmingham Fire and Rescue along with Jefferson County Coroner.

The preliminary investigation suggest that Brown was involved in an altercation prior to being shot. The suspect fled the scene. Detectives have not established a clear motive in this investigation. There are no suspect(s) in custody. Updates will be provided as details come available.

If there is anyone who has information pertaining to the case, please contact the B.P.D. Homicide Unit @ 205-254-1764 or Crime Stoppers @ 205-254-7777.

