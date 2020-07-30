Birmingham Police Identified Homicide Victim as Raven Swain

Birmingham, AL (STL.News) The Birmingham Police Department reports detectives are conducting a homicide investigation. The incident occurred on Tuesday, July 28, 2020.

The victim has been identified as Raven Swain, (24), B/F, of Birmingham, Alabama.

At approximately 7:09 p.m., officers from South Precinct responded to Underwood Park in the 1100 block of 26th Street on reports of a person running with a handgun after shots were heard in the area. Upon arrival, officers were notified of a car lodged in the bushes at the entrance of the park parking lot. Upon further investigation officers discovered the victim Raven Swain in the drivers seat of the unresponsive suffering from a gunshot wound. Swain was pronounced deceased on the scene by Birmingham Fire and Rescue.

Details are limited in this investigation. There are no suspects in custody and detectives have not developed a motive. Updates will be provided as details come available.

If there is anyone who has information pertaining to the case, please contact the B.P.D. Homicide Unit @ 205-254-1764 or Crime Stoppers @ 205-254-7777.

