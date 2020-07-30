Birmingham Police Identified Homicide Victim as Joe Albert Foster IV

Birmingham, AL (STL.News) The Birmingham Police Department reports detectives are conducting a homicide investigation. The incident occurred on Tuesday, July 28, 2019.

The victim has been identified as Joe Albert Foster IV, (21), B/M, of Birmingham, Alabama.

At approximately 12:21 a.m., West Precinct Officers responded to a shots fired call in the 2300 block of Court R at the Villas as Westridge Apartment Complex. Officers arrived and was notified by a resident of gunfire heard from an adjacent apartment. Upon further investigation, officers observed through a window a person lying on the floor. After gaining entry, officers discovered the victim unresponsive suffering from a gunshot wound. Birmingham Fire and Rescue along with Jefferson County Coroner responded to the scene and pronounced the victim deceased.

Details are limited in this investigation. There are no suspects in custody and Detectives have not developed a motive. Updates will be provided as details come available.

If there is anyone who has information pertaining to the case, please contact the B.P.D. Homicide Unit @ 205-254-1764 or Crime Stoppers @ 205-254-7777.

